FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man accepted into Allen County Community Corrections GPS monitoring was charged Monday with cocaine dealing.

Edward J. Hailey

Edward J. Hailey, 38, was charged with cocaine dealing, two counts of cocaine possession and marijuana possession. An Allen County Jail spokesman said he was being held on a probation violation which triggers a no bond for an offender. His listed address is 7117 Venture Lane, where the Community Corrections residential services center is located.

The drugs were found April 5 around 4:45 p.m. when Trevor Braun, a special deputy with Community Corrections, conducted a canine drug sniff of Hailey’s green Toyota 4Runner.

In the trunk, security officers found a multicolored backpack that contacted 11.4 grams of marijuana, 10 light green rectangular pills embossed with S90 3 on them that tested to be Xanax, a DigiWeigh digital scale and a baggie with white powder residue, field testing positive for cocaine, court documents said.

Seven small plastic baggies contained cocaine, a white powdery substance. The bags weighed a total of 5 grams. Additionally, officers found 24 full THC vape cartridges. The brand name was “Glo” and contained 1 gram cannabis oil, according to the labels.

Hailey said he knew there were marijuana and THC vape cartridges, but denied knowing about the Xanax, cocaine or digital scale, court documents said.

Hailey got a modified sentence in December for a charge that originated in June 2015. The charges including several dealing charges and maintaining a common nuisance. Court documents show the Indiana Department of Correction denied placement in a community transition program in September 2019, but Allen County Probation approved probation here two years later. The order was signed Dec. 14.

Hailey now has a hearing on his violation of probation on April 27.

As of Tuesday, the Allen County Jail was holding seven Circuit Court probation violators, 21 Community Corrections violators, 13 parole violators, 178 probation violators, three re-entry court violators and one sentenced to home detention out of a total of 807 inmates.