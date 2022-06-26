PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island police officer accused of punching a woman at an abortion protest while off-duty has now been charged.

In a Saturday evening news release, the Rhode Island State Police said Providence patrolman Jeann Lugo was charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct. Democratic state senate candidate Jennifer Rourke said he punched her in the face twice.

Lugo was running for the GOP nomination for the same seat but has now ended his campaign.

Police say the 35-year-old was arraigned and released. He’s due in court again July 8. Two others were also charged.

Lugo didn’t respond to requests for comment.