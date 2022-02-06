Off-duty NYPD officer shot in Manhattan; 7th shot this year

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say an off-duty New York City police officer has been shot in the left foot in Manhattan. It is the seventh time an NYPD officer has been shot this year.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday near Broadway and 130th Street in the borough’s Manhattanville section. Police said the officer was taken to Mount Sinai Morningside hospital in stable condition.

Police said they are investigating what led to the shooting. No arrests have been made. It wasn’t clear if the assailants knew the person shot was an officer.