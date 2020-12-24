Off-duty Detroit officer, man wounded in highway shootout

DETROIT (AP) — Police say an off-duty Detroit police officer and a man were wounded in an overnight shootout after the man rammed her vehicle against a highway construction barrier, pinning it there before he left his vehicle and opened fire.

Police say the female officer, who returned gunfire and drove from the scene after the shooting, was hospitalized in stable condition with a graze wound, while the 34-year-old man was listed in critical condition with a gunshot wound.

Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood with the Detroit Police Department, says the wounded man is known to the officer, but the circumstances of the incident remain under investigation.