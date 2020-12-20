Oakland City man arrested after shooting his father

Police investigation revealed that Colin Cooper and his 44-year-old father, Calvin Cooper were in an altercation inside of a home around 5 p.m. when Colin shot Calvin.

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police arrested a 19-year-old man for shooting his father in Oakland City Saturday night.

Once police officers arrived to the scene, they attempted to revive Calvin, however were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Colin lives at the house where the shooting occurred. Calvin was living at a different residence.

Colin is currently being held in the Gibson County Jail without bond.

This incident remains under investigation.