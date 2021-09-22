NW Indiana woman admits to taking late father’s benefits

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — A northwest Indiana woman has admitted that she cashed her late father’s government disability checks and pocketed the money for 10 years after his death.

Gary resident Elizabeth Harris, who’s also known as Elizabeth Harris-Liuhoulo, pleaded guilty Tuesday to mail fraud in federal court in Hammond.

Prosecutors said the 39-year-old Gary woman defrauded Social Security out of more than $192,000.

The Times of Northwest Indiana reports the government alleged that after Harris’ father died in September 2010, she failed to inform Social Security of his death and then repeatedly submitted forms to Social Security claiming he was still alive.