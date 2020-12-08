NW Indiana teen gets 179 years in prison for 2 murders

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — A northwest Indiana man convicted of fatally shooting two teenagers during a drug-related robbery has been sentenced to 179 years in prison.

Nineteen-year-old Connor Kerner of Valparaiso learned his sentence Tuesday after a Porter County jury found him guilty in October of charges including two counts each of murder and murder in perpetration of a robbery.

He had allegedly confessed to a then-girlfriend that he had killed 18-year-old Thomas Grill of Cedar Lake and 19-year-old Molley Lanham of St. John in February 2019 in the attached garage of his maternal grandparents’ Hebron-area home.

Prosecutors said the target in the robbery was $20,000 to $50,000 worth of THC cartridges.