NW Indiana man shot by state trooper following pursuit

MUNSTER, Ind. (AP) — State police say a northwestern Indiana man was shot and wounded by a state trooper he allegedly wedged between his vehicle and the officer’s cruiser following an overnight vehicle pursuit.

Police say 30-year-old Eric R. Douglas of Crown Point and the trooper were both treated for non-life-threatening injuries after early Tuesday’s incident. Douglas is being held at the Lake County jail. Police say the trooper shot Douglas after he allegedly wedged the officer between his cruiser and a Nissan sedan Douglas was driving. That pursuit had begun in Munster and ended after Douglas crashed the sedan.

