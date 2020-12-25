NW Indiana man sentenced to 30 years for raping girl, 8

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A Gary man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for raping an 8-year-old girl he had known since her birth.
Twenty-nine-year-old Donovan Wilson continued to maintain his innocence Wednesday as he was sentenced by a Lake County judge. The Times of Northwest Indiana reports that Wilson, who was convicted of child molesting in November, must register as a sex offender for life and must serve more than 83% of his sentence, because he’s considered a credit-restricted felon. Prosecutors say the girl’s mother caught Wilson raping her daughter in February at the child’s home in Gary.
