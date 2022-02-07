NW Indiana man sentenced for ransacking Hammond church

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A northwest Indiana man has been sentenced to community corrections and probation for breaking into a Hammond church with another man in 2019 and proceeding to ransack the sanctuary and its contents.

A Lake County judge sentenced 25-year-old Nicholas D. Reding of Hammond last week to two years of community corrections, followed by two years on probation.

The Times of Northwest Indiana reports that Reding had pleaded guilty in April 2021 to felony burglary in connection with the May 29, 2019, break-in and vandalism of Faith United Church of Christ. Reding’s co-defendant, 26-year-old Aaron Vanoppens Hammond, was sentenced last year to three years of community corrections.