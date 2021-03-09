NW Indiana man arrested for driving twice speed limit in work zone while intoxicated

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Schererville man was arrested Tuesday morning after driving twice the speed limit in a work zone while intoxicated.

Just after midnight, Trooper Mason Wiley was patrolling I-65 northbound near the 175 mile-marker when a silver Hyundai Sonata passed him at an extremely high rate of speed.

Trooper Wiley reports stopping the vehicle for driving 120 mph in a 55 mph work zone. At the time of the traffic stop, no workers were present.

The driver, Michael Kaufman, 24, of Schererville showed signs of impairment and failed the field sobriety test. Further investigation revealed he had a blood alcohol content of .278%, the press release said.

Kaufman was arrested and transported to Tippecanoe County Jail.

Arrested on charges of:

Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated above .15 BrAC – Class A Misdemeanor Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Endangerment – Class A Misdemeanor Reckless Driving – Class C Misdemeanor

Trooper Wiley was assisted on scene by Trooper Farmer.