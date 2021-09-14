Numerous shots fired at north Fort Wayne motel

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police are investigating after gunshots rang out outside a north Fort Wayne motel Tuesday morning.

Fort Wayne Police investigate shots fired at the Travelodge along Challenger Parkway in Fort Wayne on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021.

Police were called around 8:30 to the Travelodge at 5710 Challenger Parkway just off Washington Center Road and Lima Road.

According to officers at the scene, shots were fired in the rear of the hotel, near Interstate 69.

Investigators collected numerous shell casings at the scene. One bullet appeared to have struck the hotel.

Police suspect there were multiple shooters.

No injuries were immediately reported.

No other information was immediately available.