Northern Indiana man arrested in connection with triple homicide

Mitchell Page, 25, of Brookston, was arrested for three counts of murder on Sunday, May23

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – One man was arrested by Indiana State Police for three counts of murder on Sunday night.

Last Friday, officers from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 2800 block of South 300 West in Peru for a welfare check. Police discovered the bodies of Jessica Sizemore, 26, Jessiah Hall, 37 and 4-year-old Rae’Lynn Sizemore. Preliminary evidence indicates they were shot to death on May 16.

A 2-year old boy was also found at the home without any injuries. He is currently in the care of the Indiana Department of Child Services Miami County Division.

Following an investigation, police arrested Mitchell Page, 25, of Brookston for three counts of murder. He is currently being held in the Miami County Jail. Sizemore and Page have a child together, according to a release.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact Indiana State Police by calling 765-473-6666 or the Miami County Sheriff’s Office at 765-472-1322.