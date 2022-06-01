NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WANE) – An Indiana State Trooper who stopped a car for not using a turn signal ended up arresting three people on meth charges Wednesday night, according to a police media release.

The trooper, operating out of the state police’s Pendleton Post, saw a 2005 Chevrolet Impala pull into a business without using a turn signal near the intersection of Broad Street and 18th Street in New Castle around 10 p.m.

While speaking to three people inside the car, the trooper noticed “indicators of criminal activity,” the media release said. He then called help to the scene, and a K-9 unit sniffed out narcotics in the car, police said. Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were then discovered during a search of the Impala.

All three people were arrested and booked into Henry County Jail. They are identified and charged as follows: