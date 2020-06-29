No jail time for Fort Wayne YMCA worker had child porn on company computer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man who had images of naked boys on a computer he was using while working at a Fort Wayne YMCA will avoid jail time.

Allen Superior Court Judge Wendy Davis on Monday sentenced 28-year-old Isaac W. Lengacher to 2 1/2 years of probation for one count of felony Possession of Child Pornography. Lengacher pleaded guilty to the felony charge earlier this month through a plea agreement with Allen County prosecutors.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Fort Wayne Police received a “cyber tip” from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in February 2019 that suggested two employees at a Fort Wayne YMCA facility found images of child porn on a company computer.

The employees said the images were opened on a gmail.com email account associated with Lengacher, the affidavit said.

YMCA Senior District Executive Director Patrick Kelly was notified about the incident, the affidavit said. Kelly saved “some” of the images that were found onto a flash drive for evidence, the affidavit said.

During a search of the flash drive and the computer itself, police found an several images of a naked boys, according to the affidavit.