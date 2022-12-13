FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man was sentenced Tuesday in a case that escalated from a heated argument to domestic battery charges nearly 10 months ago, according to court documents.

In the early hours of Feb. 27, Fort Wayne Police arrested 57-year-old Thomas Neuhaus Jr. at his home on Glenwood Avenue. According to court documents, Neuhaus and his son were drinking heavily and playing cards when they started arguing.

The man was accused of holding a knife to his son’s throat, with Neuhaus’ 4-year-old granddaughter and daughter-in-law nearby, and shooting a gun in their direction as they tried to leave his house.

When police arrived, Neuhaus refused to surrender, resulting in a standoff that lasted more than three hours.

Neuhaus was initially charged with felony counts of domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon, domestic battery committed in the presence of a child under 16, two counts of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury.

Neuhaus pleaded guilty to one count of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury as part of a plea agreement. He was given a four-year sentence, with three of those years suspended and the remaining year to be served on home detention.