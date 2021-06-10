No bond for man accused in killings of mother, 3 children

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The man accused of killing a woman and her three children in their southeast-side home last week was formally arraigned on four murder charges Thursday morning.

Cohen B. Hancz-Barron, 21, appeared via video in Allen Superior Court to hear the charges against him related to the June 2 deaths of 26-year-old Sarah N. Zent and her children, 5-year-old Carter Zent, 3-year-old Ashton Zent, and 2-year-old Aubree Zent, in a home at 2904 Gay St.

Each died of multiple stab wounds and Sarah Zent was also strangled.

Hancz-Barron requested a public defender, and a judge ordered him to be held without bond until the case is resolved.

About two dozen people attended the hearing. Many were emotional, and were wearing T-shirts with young Aubree’s face and the names Sarah, Carter, Ashton, Aubree on the back.

Police and medics were called around 10:45 a.m. to the Gay Street home a block south of East Pontiac Street on a problem unknown. Inside the home, police said they found a “gruesome” scene – all three children dead face down on a bed and their mother kneeling beside it, also dead.

Hancz-Barron was quickly identified as a suspect, and police tracked him to a Lafayette apartment complex, where he was arrested that afternoon.

A motive for the killings has not been released. Police noted in a probable cause affidavit that a witness said he and Sarah were boyfriend-girlfriend, but family of Zent said they were not dating at the time of the incident.

Hancz-Barron is next due in court for a trial setting June 23.