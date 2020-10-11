NJ student killed in shooting near Ohio university campus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an Ohio State University student from New Jersey was killed in an early morning shooting near campus over the weekend.

The university’s public safety department said Columbus police were dispatched shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday to a reported shooting in an alley and found a man with a gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities identified the victim as 23-year-old Ohio State student Chase Meola, a fifth-year marketing major from Mahwah, New Jersey.

Officials said reports indicated that some people were asked to leave a house party in the area and an altercation occurred outside.

Columbus police are investigating and had one suspect in custody.

