New Year’s traffic stop leads to felony drug and gun arrest

Indiana State Police say Michael Peavy was in possession of 100 grams of marijuana and a Glock 22 handgun with an extended barrel magazine.

GARY, Ind. (WANE) — Hours into 2020, Indiana State Police stopped a vehicle for speeding and ended up arresting its driver on multiple felony charges.

Around 1:30 a.m. New Year’s Day, Trooper Carlson was parked under the Burr Street Bridge on Interstate 80 when he observed a 2016 Chrysler 200 headed eastbound at 103 mph in a posted 55 mph zone.

Carlson initiated a traffic stop and stopped the vehicle near the 9 mile marker. The driver then identified himself as Michael Peavy, 26, from Hammond, Ind. Carlson noticed a strong smell of raw marijuana coming from the vehicle and noticed Peavy sweating profusely.

Peavy was retrieving his documents when Carlson noticed the handle of a handgun underneath his seat. Carlson ordered Peavy to put his hands up, but Peavy ignored and tried to start his car again.

Carlson believed Peavy was trying to flee the scene so he opened the door and was able to get Peavy out of the car and into custody. A subsequent search of the vehicle led officers to find 100 grams of marijuana and a Glock 22 handgun with an extended 50-round barrel magazine.

Peavy was taken to the Lake County Jail without further incident. He was arrested on the following charges:

Possession of a handgun with no permit and a prior conviction, a Level 5 Felony

Dealing marijuana, a Level 6 Felony

Possession of marijuana with a prior conviction, a Level 6 Felony

Reckless driving, a Class C Misdemeanor

Police believe Peavy purchased the marijuana earlier that morning in Illinois. Possession of marijuana is illegal in Indiana, including possessing marijuana legally bought in neighboring states.