Jury seated in trial of Gas City woman accused of killing stepdaughter

MARION, Ind. (WANE) — A jury has been seated in the trial of a Gas City woman accused of killing her stepdaughter in 2019.

Just after noon Tuesday, jury selection wrapped up after a day and a half. Twelve jurors and two alternates were seated.

Amanda D. Carmack faces charges of Murder, Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Death, Domestic Battery Resulting in Death to a Person Under 14, and Strangulation after police found 10-year-old Skylea Carmack’s body in a shed September of 2019.

Skylea was last seen Aug. 31, 2019. A Silver Alert was issued as Gas City Police and members of the community passed out fliers and searched for the girl.

Days later, Carmack admitted to strangling the girl to death in a shed behind the family’s East South D Street home. Skylea’s body was found stashed in the shed, in plastic trash bags.

Days later, Carmack admitted to strangling the girl to death in a shed behind the family’s East South D Street home. Skylea’s body was found stashed in the shed, in plastic trash bags.

Carmack’s first trial ended with a mistrial in November after multiple people involved with the case tested positive for COVID-19.

This trial began early Monday with jury selection at the Bethel Worship Center. With a jury now seated, proceeded will begin in the Grant Circuit Court Tuesday afternoon.

WANE 15’s Briana Brownlee is covering the trial in Grant County. Follow her on Twitter at @BreBrownleeTV for developments.