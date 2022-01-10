New Mexico woman arrested after allegedly leaving newborn in dumpster

Warning: Some might find the video above disturbing

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE/KAMC) – An 18-year-old New Mexico woman faces attempted murder charges after she was allegedly captured on video leaving her newborn infant in a dumpster.

Alexis Nicole Avila (Hobbs Police)

Police in Hobbs, New Mexico, arrested Alexis Avila for the attempted murder of her newborn baby in the incident that was caught on video on Friday, Jan. 7.

Around 8 p.m. police responded to reports of a newborn found in a dumpster. Officers found the baby and rendered aid before it was taken to a local hospital. The baby was wrapped in a “pink bath towel,” that was soaked in blood, and was crying, according to a warrant.

The baby was then transported to a Lubbock hospital for additional pediatric treatment. Investigators were able to get surveillance video of the incident and were later able to locate the car from the recording.

HPD confirmed that Avila was interviewed and allegedly admitted to giving birth to the baby at another location and then throwing her newborn in a dumpster and leaving it there. The newborn was last known to be in stable condition.

Avila was arrested and charged with attempted murder and child abuse.

“Alexis [Avila] explained she panicked and didn’t know what to do or who to call after the fact,” the warrant said. “[Avila] then stated she cut the umbilical cord, wrapped the baby in a towel and placed the baby inside a trash bag before she started ‘driving around.’”

She admitted, the warrant said, that she dumped the baby in a dumpster.

When asked what she thought would eventually happen to the baby, she “remained silent and couldn’t answer,” the warrant said.