Photos released of a suspect who robbed a New Haven woman in a Kroger parking lot

Anyone who knows who this man is, should call police.

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) Police are looking for a man who stole a purse from a woman in the Kroger parking lot.

Officers were called to the store located on West Lincoln Highway around 5:45 p.m. Saturday. The 78-year-old woman said she was putting away groceries in her vehicle when an unknown man approached her. He then grabbed her purse from the shopping cart. The woman tried to stop him and was cut on her arm during the struggle. The man was able to get away.

He’s described as a 19-25 year-old Hispanic man. The suspect took off in a newer blue sedan with a Hispanic woman was in the vehicle.

If anyone has any information regarding the suspect or suspect vehicle they should contact the New Haven Police Department at (260) 748-7080.