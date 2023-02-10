NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — On Friday, the New Haven Police Department (NHPD) asked the public for information regarding a suspect who stole “valuable” packages from the porch of a local residence.

According to the NHPD, two “valuable packages” were stolen from a residence in the Tanglewood addition in New Haven around 4:28 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4.

Ring doorbell footage provided by the NHPD shows the suspect run up to the porch, grab two packages and quickly drive away.

The NHPD said it would like to speak with the person responsible and is asking anyone with information on the suspect’s identity to contact the NHPD at 260-748-7080.