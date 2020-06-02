New Haven Police look to ID ‘suspicious’ males who climbed building before fire

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — New Haven Police have asked for the public’s help to identify two “suspicious white males” who were caught on video climbing a downtown building just before a fire broke out.

Fire crews were called around 3:45 p.m. Monday to a building in the 500 block of Broadway Street on a report of a fire. New Haven Bicycles is in the building.

Afterward, the police department received a video of two males climbing onto the roof of the building. Police said in a news release Tuesday that they believe “the two males played a roll in the suspicious nature of the fire.”

Anyone with information on the males is asked to call New Haven police at (260) 748-7080.

Firefighters battle a fire in downtown New Haven on Monday, June 1, 2020.

