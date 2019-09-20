New Haven man convicted following 4-day jury trial

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A New Haven man was found guilty by a jury on four counts of drug-related charges.

Adonnis Carswell, 34, was found guilty of the following charges, according to U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch:

Maintaining a drug-involved premises

Possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance

Possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime

Being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm

U.S. District Court Judge Holly A. Brady, presided over this four day jury trial.

According to evidence presented at trial, in June 2017, a search warrant was executed on a residence in New Haven, Indiana where Carswell lived. During the search agents found numerous firearms, to include a Smith and Wesson pistol, a Scorpion Pistol and a rifle which contained a 100 round drum magazine, 124 rounds of ammunition, over 60 grams of heroin, along with other indicia of drug distribution (packaging, scales, and over $25,000 in cash).

While agents were executing the search warrant, Carswell attempted to bribe an agent by offering the agent money to dispose of heroin, which did not happen.