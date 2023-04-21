ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A New Haven man was arrested for dealing drugs after a suspicious package was intercepted Thursday, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department.

Police arrested 28-year-old Demontra Lamonte Moore from New Haven on a slew of charges including dealing fentanyl and heroin.

The Allen County Drug Task Force partnered with the United States Postal Service and the Drug Enforcement Administration in the investigation. USPS intercepted a “suspicious package”, the release said, and the sheriff’s department K9 Django confirmed the package had illegal narcotics inside.

The drug task force obtained a search warrant and found more drugs in Moore’s house, including:

2 pounds of fentanyl pills

2.11 pounds of marijuana

½ pound of methamphetamine

1.6 ounces of heroin

Large amount of MDMA (ecstasy) pills

Oxycodone pills

.06 ounces of cocaine

.07 ounces of powder fentanyl

Two handguns (one stolen from Saginaw, Michigan)

Moore was arrested and charged with:

Dealing Cocaine or Narcotic Drug (Fentanyl) – Level 2 Felony

Dealing Cocaine or Narcotic Drug (Heroin) – Level 2 Felony

Dealing in a Scheduled 1 controlled Substance (MDMA/Ecstasy) – Level 2 Felony

Dealing Methamphetamine – Level 2 Felony

Dealing Marijuana – Level 5 Felony (prior conviction)

Theft- when property is a stolen firearm – Level 5 Felony

Possession of Cocaine – Level 6 Felony

Possession of Marijuana – Class B Misdemeanor

Possession of Paraphernalia – Class C Misdemeanor