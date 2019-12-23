New Haven Burger King robbed; suspect sought

These images released by New Haven Police show the suspect in a robbery at the S.R. 930 Burger King on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019.

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — Police in New Haven are searching for a woman who reportedly held up a fast food restaurant in the city Monday morning.

Police were called just after 7:30 a.m. to the Burger King at 7616 Highway 930 in New Haven on a report of a strong arm robbery.

According to a news release, a woman went into the restaurant and handed a note to the cashier demanding money. She was given an untold amount of cash and drove off in a grey or silver SUV with a white driver’s side door, the release said.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic female in her 20s. She was wearing a red hoodie with a “backwards ‘Holliser’ on the front,” the release said.

Anyone with any information on the incident or the suspect is asked to call New Haven Police at (260) 748-7080.