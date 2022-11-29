FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An argument between friends led up to a shooting Sunday night that critically injured one of them, according to newly released court documents.

The suspect, 18-year-old Sheldon Ray Dobson Jr., is accused of shooting a man while they were walking with a third friend around 10 p.m. in a neighborhood on the southeast side of Fort Wayne.

Fort Wayne Police responded to the scene near Spatz and Senate avenues on multiple reports that someone had been shot, and was laying in the middle of the road.

The victim, identified in the documents as Jonquil Mendoza, also called 911 himself and said he’d been shot in the stomach and did not know where he was. Mendoza said in the phone call that “Ray’s friend shot him.”

Emergency crews determined Mendoza was in life-threatening condition, and had been shot in the chest and the leg. He was taken to the hospital for surgery, and at the time the documents were released, officials were still not sure if he would survive.

Investigators spoke with one witness who said he was at home with the victim and the suspect when the three of them decided to go to the gas station. The witness said they had known each other for a long time, according to court documents.

The witness said that on the way back from the gas station, Mendoza punched Dobson in the face during an argument. According to the documents, the witness said Dobson then pulled out a handgun and fired two shots toward Mendoza, and they ran away in opposite directions.

Investigators also spoke with Dobson, whose story matched the first witness. According to court documents, he said Mendoza was disrespectful toward him on the way back from the gas station and punched Dobson twice. Dobson said that’s when he pulled out a black 9mm handgun and fired twice in Mendoza’s direction.

Dobson is charged with aggravated battery in connection to the incident.