New Albany Police Officer arrested after multiple videos of women changing found on phone

Officer Adam Schneider, 40, of the New Albany Police Department (Photo courtesy of the Indiana State Police)

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Detectives from the Indiana State Police (ISP) in Sellersburg arrested a New Albany Police Officer Friday afternoon on two counts of Voyeurism.

On June 281, ISP said Detective Sergeant Dave Mitchell began investigating allegations of criminal conduct involving Officer Adam Schneider, 40, of the New Albany Police Department.

During the investigation, Detective Mitchell obtained a search warrant for Schneider’s personal phone. An examination of the phone revealed two videos and several still images depicting two separate women changing clothes in what appeared to be a private changing room. In one video, the woman was completely undressed. The videos gave the appearance the women did not know they were being filmed.

Detective Mitchell learned that a camera had been mounted in a changing room as part of a business located at Schneider’s residence in Memphis and that the two women were unaware they were being filmed.

Schneider was arrested without incident on Friday afternoon and taken to the Clark County Jail. He is facing charges of two counts of Voyeurism. Each count is a Level 6 Felony.