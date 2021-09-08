Neglect charge against man accused of killing Marshall County baby has been dropped

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – One of the charges against the man accused of killing baby Mercedes Lain has been dropped.

The Marshall County prosecutor says Justin Miller is no longer charged with neglect.

Instead, the prosecutor will focus on the murder charge against Miller.

Miller was supposed to be watching Mercedes the weekend she died.

He later led police to her body in the woods.

The court denied a request for a special prosecutor in this case.

The Starke County prosecutor’s office will lead the case and the prosecutor’s office in Marshall County will assist.

Mercede’s parents are facing neglect charges.