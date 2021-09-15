Nearly 16 pounds of fentanyl laced pills, 4 pounds of pure fentanyl found after traffic stop on I-70

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WANE) A California man is being held on $1 million bond in the Hancock County Jail after Indiana State Police found a large amount of fentanyl laced pills and pure fentanyl in his car following a traffic stop Monday on I-70 near Greenfield.
A trooper pulled Felix Becerra Aguilera over for following another vehicle too closely. After speaking with Aguilera, the trooper searched his car and found 15.8 pounds of what are believed to be fentanyl laced pills and 4.4 pounds of pure fentanyl hidden under the rear passenger seat.
The Hancock County Prosecutor’s Office filed the following charges:
- Dealing in a Narcotic Drug Manufacture/Deliver/Finance – 10 or more grams – Level 2 Felony
- Possession of a Narcotic Drug – Level 3 Felony
- Possession of Cocaine – Level 6 Felony
Becerra-Aguilera had his first court appearance Tuesday in Hancock Circuit Court where a judge granted the prosecutor’s request for a $1 million cash bond. A pre-trial conference is set for December 2021 and a jury trial is set for March, 2022.