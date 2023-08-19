RICHMOND, Ind. – A Richmond man has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after nearly 1,000,000 images and videos of child pornography were found in his home, according to the United States Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Indiana.

David Julien, 65, pleaded guilty to charges after the Richmond Fire Department found the child sex abuse images in his home. According to court documents, on Jan. 2, 2022 fire crews were dispatched to Julien’s home who was making french fries in his kitchen.

When Julien left the kitchen to eat the fries, the grease was still burning on the stovetop and it started a fire. Upon arrival, crews extinguished the fire but were alarmed at what was found inside.

While inside the home, the Deputy Fire Chief found notebooks on a dresser that contained child porn. Officers with the Richmond Police Department spoke to Julien, who reportedly admitted that “there will be thousands and thousands and thousands more of those photos.”

During the search of Julien’s home, officers located eight binders of child pornography, multiple computers that had several hundred thousands of images and 30,000 videos, including bondage and bestiality as well as footage of infants and toddlers.

“For years this defendant collected over a million depictions of children being subjected to horrific sexual abuses – including rapes of babies and toddlers,” said U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, Zachary Myers. “He didn’t care about the trauma that was inflicted and perpetuated, so long as he could enjoy the heinous material he craved. Thanks to the Richmond Fire and Police Departments, the U.S. Secret Service, and our federal prosecutors, our children are safer, and this pedophile is behind bars where he belongs.”