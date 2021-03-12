Nation-wide search for kidnapped Florida boy ends with arrest of father in southern Indiana

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – On Friday, Indiana State Police and the US Marshal Fugitive Task Force arrested a 26-year-old Florida man after allegedly kidnapping his four-year-old son from a Florida daycare in December 2020 and then fleeing the state.

The father, Andres Cantu, 26, of Mount, FL had a nation-wide extradition warrant for Kidnapping, the press release said.

Friday morning, the Indiana State Police and US Marshal Fugitive Task Force received information that Cantu was possibly in Bicknell with his son.

Troopers and members of the US Marshal Fugitive Task Force conducted a surveillance operation on a home located at 715 Maple St in Bicknell and saw a woman in the backyard with the missing boy, the press release said. Cantu was not found at the home, but the child was taken into protective custody.

Officers report moving their surveillance operation to another home located on Third Street in Bicknell where Cantu was found and arrested without incident.

Cantu was taken to the Knox County Jail where he is currently being held on bond.

The Indiana Department of Child Services took custody of the child and is waiting for arrangements to reunite the child with his mother.