Henry Meyers, accused of murder in December 2021, awaits his fate as jury deliberations take place.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After hours of deliberations, the jury in the murder trial of Henry C. Meyers Jr. was unable to reach a conclusion regarding the murder charge, resulting in a hung jury.

As a result, the jury was unable to reach a verdict on the murder charge and the level 5 battery charge, but the jury did find Meyers guilty of the level 6 battery and criminal recklessness charges against him.

Following the hung jury, it is up to the state if they want to retry Meyers on the murder charge and the level 5 battery charge.

A status hearing is set for Jan. 27, but no sentencing date has been set regarding the two charges the jury found Meyers guilty of.

In this case, the jury’s decision centered on Meyers’ claim of self defense.

That night, there were three people with guns, three people who fired those guns, two people who were wounded, one severely, and one who died.

In these cases, the state i.e. the Allen County prosecutors has the burden to prove Meyers didn’t use self defense when he returned fire inside the Quinn home.

The other matter in this case is how welcome Meyers was when he entered the home.

Video shows Meyer arriving with Julia Meyers, his wife, and heading toward the back entrance of the home. He was packing a Taurus G2c gun on his hip and was upset that his teenaged children were at the home. Carrying a gun was nothing unusual for Meyers who said he’s been licensed to carry one since 2005.

Greeted by Alexia Quinn who Meyers maintains pointed a 9mm SCCY at him before shooting him, he pulled out his gun, too. According to court documents, the entire drama lasted three minutes before Meyers exited the home out the back door and collapsed some 20 feet away, still clutching his gun.

Meyers wept again in court on Friday as his attorney, Nikos Nakos, said video shows the Meyers comforting each other as she tried to tend to his wounds. At times, he was too overcome and put his head on the table.

“I’m dying here. I love you baby,” Meyers tells his wife. “I love you, too,” she replies.

Chief Deputy prosecutor Tom Chaille told the jury no interpretation of the law allows for Meyers to claim self-defense.

“Edward and Alexia (Quinn) are the people allowed to have self defense,” Chaille said.

“He enters her home. She tells him to take a step back. We don’t have to prove Quinn acted in self defense,” Chaille said.

Meyers “was out of control, on a mission. His actions and his actions alone are the reason the tragedy occurred,” Chaille said. Several times he described Meyers as controlling.

Controlling as in coaching Julia on what to say in court. Chaille said there were thousands of messages and hundreds of phone calls from court where “he tells her what to do, that it wasn’t that bad.”

Meyers’ wife, Julia, who Chaille said in court minimized her interactions with Meyers just prior to the shootings, was more truthful when she was interviewed by detectives just after the incident. At that time, Julia described a terrifying incident as she and her husband were in their bedroom.

Meyers was furious because she left him out of a proposed three-way sexual encounter and instead had a whirl herself with a co-worker. In the bedroom, Meyers laid his gun on his side of the bed before it misfired.

But did it? Her information was that he fired it off in the living room and then, most probably, disposed of the shell casing without telling her where he put it. After emptying the gun, he used the gun to intimidate her by pressing it into the pillow she had covering her chest and face. He also admitted to choking her, but stopping before she was really hurt.

Meyers testified that he was provoked after he found a small bag of marijuana in his son’s room and then made the discovery that his 16-year-old son and 14-year-old daughter were at the Quinns’ home in what he described as a “grown up party.”

That’s when he and Julia went to the home to pick up their kids. Unbeknownst to Meyers, the son had come to pick up his sister after Meyers’ gun went off and the sister got scared and called her brother.

According to Chaille, the Quinns were most likely wondering what danger was coming their way when the Meyers arrived.

It was up to Nakos to poke holes in the state’s case. If Meyers had been drinking, as the state said, why wasn’t there a blood alcohol test done at Parkview Regional Medical Center where he was undergoing surgery to his wounds to the chest, kidney and abdomen?

Nakos said there were no signs of forced entry and if Meyers had a confrontation with his wife at her place of work – a McDonald’s restaurant – and the manager threatened to call police if he didn’t leave, then where’s the proof it occurred?

The video outside the Quinn’s home doesn’t show Meyers with a gun in his hand as he arrived.

The prosecution is “planting seeds saying he’s controlling, he’s mad, he’s mean, he’s out to kill. It’s never been proven,” Nakos said.

“He was fighting for his life in the hospital and he’s fighting for his life today,” Nakos said.

But was all this enough for self-defense when Meyers entered the home and shot back? Quinn “admitted from the get go” that he shot Meyers, Chief Counsel Tesa Helga said for the state. “Quinn defended his wife.”