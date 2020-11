HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – On Friday afternoon, Indiana State Police took a man with an active warrant for murder in Arizona into custody.

According to police, a trooper conducted a traffic stop on I-70. The passenger in the vehicle was identified as Darrence Barksdale of Phoenix who had an active warrant out of Arizona for murder.

Barksdale was taken into custody and transported to the Hendricks County Jail where he will be extradited to Arizona on the active warrant.