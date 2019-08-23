Murder suspect could be released if witness fails to appear

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A key witness in the upcoming trial of a man accused of killing an assistant high school football coach in May of 2017 has failed to appear in court and a warrant has been issued for that person’s arrest.

Henry Underwood is charged with murder, felony murder and attempted robbery in the shooting death of Terrance Miles who was gunned down around 12:15 a.m. that mid-May morning near a parking lot entrance to East Central Towers apartments, along East Washington Boulevard just east of downtown Fort Wayne. Miles was an active youth mentor and coach at North Side High School.

Terrance Miles

A pre-trial hearing for Underwood is scheduled for Monday and according to the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office, if the witness cannot be found for the hearing, a continuance might need to be requested and if that’s granted, Underwood would be released. Underwood’s trial is scheduled for Tuesday, August 27th, 2019.

Jaevin Bowie was also linked to the killing. He pleaded guilty last year and is scheduled to be sentenced in September.