FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — There was never any question who killed Jamarkus Kindred at an afterhours party in July 2019.

The accused, Demetre Payton, claimed self defense and walked out of the Allen County Jail at 4 p.m. Thursday a free man.

Demetre Payton

The 28-year-old had spent a year and a half in jail, working off a misdemeanor conviction from July 2021 for resisting arrest. While he served out that sentence for the charge dating to August 2020, he waited at the jail to face a jury for murder.

That stay came to an end, though, after an Allen County jury bought the argument that Payton shot Kindred in self defense.

But as with many homicide cases, jubilation on one side means agony and heartbreak on the other.

Sandra Amos, Kindred’s mother, is the one who is heartbroken.

“He was a real good person. He was a good father. He was a friend. He was a good person all around and they portrayed him in a bad way. He was nothing, nothing like he was portrayed,” Amos said at her home Friday, her sister Telia Allen by her side.

Amos said she was devastated by witnesses’ testimony on the stand.

“I couldn’t believe from what I know and what I know about the evidence that it was not self defense, but he had all the people on his side saying one thing and there was nobody on my son’s side to stick up for him,” said Amos who attended every minute of the three day trial in Superior Court Judge David Zent’s courtroom. “They was saying stuff that was not even in the video so I’m just lost and confused.”

The defense felt confident with its evidence, relying on two surveillance videos shown in court.

According to the probable cause affidavit written by homicide detective Roy “R.J.” Sutphin, Kindred and Payton, known by his street name of “Meech,” were partying with several others in the parking lot behind an after-hours club off Lafayette Street July 27, 2019 when the mood changed at 5:20 a.m., as noted on camera surveillance.

At that point, there were five people left in the parking lot visible to the camera, including Kindred and Meech. Both of them went to their vehicles several times, Meech in and out of a black Mercedes.

Jamarkus Kindred was 34 when he was shot in the head in a club parking lot nearly three years ago.

Everywhere Kindred went, Meech followed, court documents said.

Then surveillance shows four men on the east side of the Mercedes. When Meech starts moving towards Kindred, Kindred and another witness back away from him as Meech raises his gun and fires it. Kindred falls immediately to the ground. The video shows Meech continue to shoot at Kindred on the ground and then go back to his Mercedes, court documents said.

The Allen County Coroner reported that Kindred died from a gunshot wound to the head, but three more gunshot wounds were found to the right forearm.

Amos said she found it particularly biting that her son’s so-called friend, the one who invited him to the party, came over to her house the day after Kindred was killed and tried to comfort her. He hugged her and said he was sorry it happened, Amos said.

But he was one of those who testified that Kindred behaved badly and had words over a woman, Amos said. Kindred had a girlfriend, he worked steadily, he doted on his three children and got talked into going to this party by the so-called friend. Kindred was the one who bought the bottle of Remy Martin everyone was drinking.

“They were all just drinking and having a good time and that’s what he do, he just liked to have a good time,” Amos said. When he drank, he was happy, not mean or violent. Kindred attended South Side High School and got his GED, she said. He was 34 when he was killed.

Before he went to the party, he was sitting in her home on the phone. She overheard him say to someone “Why are you now just telling me this dude want me dead?” The conversation still haunts her.

After it happened, after the officers visited her home to give her the dreaded news, she turned to relatives, including her sister, Telia Allen, who have stayed by her side. She treasures her visits with her grandbabies. She believes in God while she looks for a church. “I listen to my church music all the time,” Amos said.

Efforts to find Payton Friday were unsuccessful. An old address on Winter Street was no longer his home, neighbors said.

Lead prosecutor Tom Chaille said while he and his fellow prosecutors respected the jury’s verdict, they believed there was enough for a conviction.

“We wanted to give the victim’s family their day in court,” CHaille wrote in an email. “We did the best we could to hold the person who killed their loved one accountable. The Fort Wayne Police Department’s homicide division worked hard to collect the evidence on this case. Our office has filed at least 80 murder cases since October 2018 and we will continue to aggressively prosecute the tough cases, too.”