FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man initially charged with murder in a December 2021 triple shooting received seven years in prison Friday as part of a plea deal in which the most serious charge against him was dropped.

An Allen Superior Court judge sentenced Henry C. Meyers Jr. to seven years in prison on convictions of battery by means of a deadly weapon, battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, criminal recklessness and reckless homicide.

Court documents show Meyers had been initially charged with murder after he shot Alexia Quinn multiple times inside her home on Dec. 23, 2021.

The shooting stemmed from an argument over a failed three-way sexual encounter that led to Meyers showing up at Quinn’s house on Lima Road to confront her, according to documents in the case.

A plea deal traded the murder charge for reckless homicide.

Meyers claimed self-defense, as he said he was shot at by Quinn’s husband, who was also shot in the hand. Meyers’ own injuries were a factor in the trial that led to a hung jury, along with the question of whether he was initially welcomed into Quinn’s home that night.

The judge gave Meyers credit for 585 days served in Allen County Jail as his case wound through the legal system.

He was also ordered to pay more than $200,000 in restitution to Quinn’s family.