Murder charges filed in killings of mother, 3 children

Crime
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Allen County prosecutors have filed formal murder charges against a Fort Wayne man accused of killing his girlfriend and her three children in their southeast-side home last week.

Cohen B. Hancz-Barron, 21, faces 4 counts of Murder related to the June 2 deaths of 26-year-old Sarah N. Zent and her children, 5-year-old Carter Zent, 3-year-old Ashton Zent, and 2-year-old Aubree Zent, in a home at 2904 Gay St.

Each died of multiple stab wounds.

Police and medics were called around 10:45 a.m. to the home a block south of East Pontiac Street on a problem unknown, according to the police activity log. Inside the home, police said they found a “gruesome” scene – all three children dead face down on a bed and their mother kneeling beside it, also dead.

Hancz-Barron was quickly identified as a suspect, and police tracked him to a Lafayette apartment complex, where he was arrested that afternoon.

Court hearings for Hancz-Barron have not yet been scheduled.

