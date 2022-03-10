Samuel Byfield

GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana car dealer allegedly stabbed several times last month by a man test-driving a car has died, prompting prosecutors to seek a murder charge against the suspect.

Seventy-three-year-old Wayne Bontrager of Goshen was hospitalized with multiple stab wounds after the Feb. 14 attack, but his family says he died Tuesday at a hospital.

The Elkhart Truth reports that the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office filed a motion Wednesday seeking the court’s permission to amend the charging information against the 22-year-old suspect, Samuel Byfield, to one count of murder.

Byfield is currently charged with attempted murder and felony robbery resulting in serious injury.