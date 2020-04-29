Murder charge filed in killing of man found near railroad tracks

Photos shows area where railroad workers found the body of a man on Tuesday, January 7, 2020

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man has been charged in the shooting death of another man whose body was found near railroad tracks in east Fort Wayne in January.

Sedrick Williams, 28, of Fort Wayne faces a charge of Murder for the Jan. 7 shooting death of Marlon Lee Kimbrough, 40, of Indianapolis.

Just after 9 a.m. that day, railroad workers called police after finding a man down near the railroad tracks in the area of Meyer Road and Oxford Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office said later that Kimbrough died of multiple gunshot wounds, and his death was ruled a homicide, the county’s first of the year.

Fort Wayne Police said Wednesday that Williams was identified as a suspect in the killing early on. He was arrested, though, on an unrelated parole violation by U.S. Marshals, and has been jailed since.

In the meantime, Fort Wayne Police homicide detectives were able to gather enough evidence to charge Williams.

Williams will be served with the warrant and eventually be brought back to Allen County face the charges. It was not immediately clear where Williams is currently jailed.