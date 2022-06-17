FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne detectives have a suspect in a 2015 homicide, thanks to help from the FBI and an eyewitness.

Donte L. Curry, 41, was charged Friday with Murder and Using a Firearm in the Commission of an Offense related to the shooting death of 26-year-old Harold Harrington, who was shot dead as he sat in a car outside his home in the 3200 block of Central Drive on Nov. 21, 2015.

Police and medics were called around 6:30 p.m. that day on a report of a shooting.

Neighbors across the street reported hearing gunshots and saw a person run eastbound in the alleyway, a probable cause affidavit said. Harrington’s mother, Lynette Scroggins, heard the shot inside the home and looked out to see his car lights on and the engine running.

Harrington was still wearing his earbuds when his mom found him.

The suspect was described as 5-foot-10 and 165 pounds, with dreadlocks or wearing a “sock hat,” by a witness. That person said the suspect appeared to put a gun away after the gunshots, the affidavit said.

Ten days after the shooting, a FBI agent working with a confidential informant bought a gun from Curry for $800. The confidential informant reportedly told investigators that Harrington’s killing was possibly a hit, the affidavit said.

Testing on the 9 mm bought off Curry determined it was the handgun used to kill Harrington, the affidavit said.

In 2017, a detective interviewed a man at the Allen County Jail who said he and Curry were both members of the “C” gang. He said Curry told him he’d gone to buy marijuana from Harrington and shot him through the driver’s side door, according to the affidavit. Curry said he later sold the gun.

The man said Curry told him someone paid him $5,000 to shoot Harrington because Harrington stole from him, the affidavit said.

Last year then, police received two letters, one from a witness who described the killing in the same way, and another from the confidential informant who identified Curry as the shooter. The informant said he was “a direct eyewitness to the shooting,” and said he purchased the murder weapon from Curry while working as a FBI informant.

Cold case homicide detective Brian Martin told WANE 15 that he and officer Cary Young have been pushing hard on this case for about a year.

“Somebody wanted to have him killed,” Martin said.

A warrant has been issued for Curry’s arrest.