MUNCIE, Ind. — A landlord told Muncie police officers that one of his tenants held an ink pen to his eye and threatened to blind him because she was upset he couldn’t control the heat in her apartment.

Court documents reveal that officers attempted to speak with the woman but she locked herself in her apartment and refused to come out. The next day, police were again called to the apartment complex because the same woman — identified as 27-year-old Itaysha Bernadotte — was caught on camera threatening another tenant with two machetes.

Itaysha Bernadotte was arrested on Thursday after Muncie SWAT were called to the Labor Center Lofts in the 1100 block of S. Walnut Street. She faces preliminary charges of aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony; intimidation with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony: intimidation, a Level 6 felony and battery resulting in moderate injury, a Level 6 felony.

Itaysha Bernadotte (Delaware County Jail)

Court records reveal that the assault on the Labor City Lofts landlord occurred on Wednesday. The landlord told police that Bernadotte came into his office and asked if he had any control over the heat in her apartment. She said it was too hot in her apartment and began acting “angry” and “erratic” after he informed her that he couldn’t control the heat in the units.

Bernadotte is then accused of grabbing an ink pen off the landlords desk, slapping off his glasses and jabbing the pen up under his eye.

“How do you like seeing?” she reportedly asked him.

The landlord managed to escape from Bernadotte, who then returned to her apartment, according to the landlord’s account. Police noted a small laceration just below the landlord’s eye.

Bernadotte refused to exit her apartment for Muncie police officers on Wednesday, court documents reveal. Police left the Labor Center Lofts only to return the next day after receiving a report of a woman walking around the apartment hallways with two machetes in her hands.

The landlord reportedly showed police officers footage that showed Bernadotte confronting another tenant while holding two machetes. At one point, she pretends to swing one of the machetes at the tenant’s face.

Police said Bernadotte followed the tenant down the hallway while holding the machetes until the tenant returned to their apartment.

Again Bernadotte refused to exit her apartment for police even after the officers obtained a warrant. Muncie SWAT ended up being called to the apartment complex and Bernadotte was eventually taken into custody.

Official charges have not yet been filed by the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office.

If charged and convicted of a level 3 battery charge, Bernadotte could face up to 16 years in prison.