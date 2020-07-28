Muncie woman gets 40 years in infant daughter’s death

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — A central Indiana woman has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty in the death of her infant daughter, who had untreated broken bones and burns.

Sarah Ann Styhl told a Delaware County judge on Monday that she wished she “could have been more prepared” to provide care for her 3-month-old daughter.

The Star Press reports the 33-year-old Muncie woman pleaded guilty on July 6 to to neglect of a dependent resulting in death in connection with her daughter’s June 2019 death.

An autopsy found that the infant had suffered multiple broken bones and burns and scalding injuries.

