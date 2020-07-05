Muncie police kill man who pointed BB gun at officer

MUNCIE, Ind. (WANE) — Police in Muncie fatally shot a man who they say pointed a handgun at them early Sunday morning. It turned out to be a BB gun.

Just after 2 a.m., Muncie officers were sent to the area of 14th Street and High Street to check on a possible suicidal man. Officers arrived to find a man sitting in a car under a car port in an alleyway behind a home.

An Indiana State Police report said that when police approached the vehicle, the man got out of the car holding a handgun and pointed it at an officer.

Police ordered the man to drop the gun but he continued aiming it at the officer. At that point, state police said “officers were forced to fire at the suspect.”

Officers administered first aid on the man, and medics were called, but he eventually died at a local hospital.

The man was identified by state police as 30-year-old Taylor C. Warner of Muncie.

State police investigators later found the gun was a “handgun replica-style CC gun.” It did not have any orange pieces that would have indicated it was not a real firearm, state police said.

Warner was also armed with a large butcher knife, police said.

Police involved in the shooting were wearing body cameras. State police said the footage will be analyzed.

The case will eventually be turned over to the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

The officers involved were not identified by state police.