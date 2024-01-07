MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie father is under arrest after police say he aided his son in a murder attempt by supplying him with a semi-automatic rifle that his son used to fire a barrage of bullets at a woman.

The Muncie Police Department arrested Khalil McCraney, 19, on Jan. 2 after he was caught on surveillance footage firing a “semi-automatic rifle with a high-capacity magazine” into a vehicle a woman was sitting in near the 2500 block of North Elgin Street at around 9:30 p.m.

Despite being shot at least four times, the woman survived the shooting.

Khalil McCraney (Delaware Co. Jail)

After being arrested, Khalil McCraney claimed the woman had fired a gun at his grandfather’s house on two separate occasions earlier that day. He told police he and his father, Tyjuan McCraney, followed the victim back to her apartment complex after she’d allegedly shot at his grandfather’s house the second time.

Khalil McCraney told police after arriving at the apartment complex he got out of the vehicle armed with a rifle his father supplied him with. He then claimed self-defense, saying he “got scared” and opened fire on the woman’s vehicle.

Police questioned Khalil McCraney’s claim of self-defense in court documents, stating that in the surveillance footage the shooting appeared more like an “ambush” with the victim never even seeming to spot Khalil McCraney and never returning fire or even presenting a firearm of her own.

Court documents reveal that Khalil McCraney not only told police that his father drove him to the victim’s apartment, but that his father supplied him with the rifle he used to shoot the victim. Tyjuan McCraney is not permitted to own a firearm due to being convicted of a violent crime — strangulation — in 2016.

Tyjuan McCraney (Delaware Co. Jail)

Investigators spoke with Tyjuan McCraney who reportedly confirmed that he drove his son to the Elgin Manor apartments where he knew the female victim lived. He told police that his son said, “Imma take care of this now,” after spotting the victim and then jumped out of the vehicle with the rifle.

On Thursday, police arrested Tyjuan McCraney, 44, for his alleged role in the attempted murder.

Police accuse Tyjuan McCraney of aiding in an attempted murder due to providing his son access to a firearm and driving his son to the scene of the shooting. Police said both Tyjuan and Khalil McCraney took “substantial steps” in the attempted murder of the woman as both agreed to drive to the victim’s apartment with a rifle with intentions of shooting her.

Investigators said neither the father nor son stopped to call 911 and reported the alleged shooting of the grandfather’s home and instead “took actions into their own hands.”

Tyjuan McCraney faces between 20 to 40 years in prison if convicted of aiding or inducing an attempted murder, a Level 1 felony.

Khalil McCraney also faces between 20 to 40 years in prison on his attempted murder charge.