MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man who pleaded guilty to five counts of intimidation after threatening to shoot Delaware County judges learned his punishment Tuesday.

Donald Guinn, 48, was sentenced to five years in the Indiana Department of Correction.

According to court documents, Guinn was incarcerated at the Delaware County Jail, awaiting trial for a separate case in 2021. At the time, Guinn was facing pending charges of domestic battery, invasion of privacy, theft, and escape from detention.

Court documents showed that a psychologist for the jail was ordered to give Guinn a mental health evaluation on May 24, 2022. During the evaluation, Guinn made threatening comments toward the judges and stated, “Every day, I am like Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde; every day is something new with murder and torture!”

When the psychologist asked Guinn to explain what he meant by that, he responded with the following:

“[Redacted], I’ll get a high-powered rifle and pick off all the f***ing judges as they come in one by one! If they let me out, I get my hands on some weapons; I might go after Judge Dowling!”

“The dreams are becoming more and more consistent!” he told the psychologist, according to court documents.

He also said, “If I get out, I will kill cops; I don’t give a f***, suicide by cop is how I’ll go out!”

According to court documents, there are five Delaware County Circuit Court judges as of 2022.