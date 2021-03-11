Muncie man arrested after leaving burnouts, driving wrong way during police pursuit

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Muncie man was arrested early Thursday morning after leaving burnout marks, driving the wrong way on the highway and leading police on a pursuit.

Trooper Nicholas Albrecht was patrolling on SR32 between Muncie and Selma when he reports seeing a pickup truck stop in the right lane of the highway. The driver of the truck, later identified as Mark Morris, 50, of Muncie, accelerated quickly as he continued westbound, the press release said. Officers report that the truck left approximately 136 feet of burn out marks as it billowed exhaust fumes and tire smoke. The truck began to fishtail across both westbound lanes as it sped off.

Trooper Albrecht attempted to initiate a traffic stop but Morris refused to stop and instead began to flee, the press release said. The pickup truck drove through the grass median and began to drive into oncoming traffic. An eastbound vehicle was able to avoid a head on collision by stopping in the roadway.

Morris fled across county roads reaching speeds of 85 miles per hour.

As he sped across Centennial Avenue, Morris lost control of his truck and drove into a field, the press release said. Trooper Albrecht continued the chase following Morris through the field. Morris stopped only after his truck crashed into a tree line.

Morris was taken into custody and transported to an area hospital for a medical evaluation and chemical test. He is being held at the Delaware County Jail on the following charges:

Resisting Law Enforcement With a Vehicle – Level 6 Felony

Operating While Intoxicated – Class A Misdemeanor

Operating While Intoxicated Endangerment – Class A Misdemeanor

Reckless Driving – Class A Misdemeanor

Trooper Albrecht was assisted by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Department, IU Ball Memorial E.R and Northwest Towing.