Multi-county pursuit occurs following traffic stop, crash, car stolen at gunpoint

ROCHESTER, Ind. (WANE) – Three were arrested Friday morning after fleeing a traffic stop, crashing a vehicle, stealing another at gunpoint and taking police on a multi-county pursuit.

Friday at approximately 7:41 a.m., Indiana State Police Trooper Jesse Reason reports initiated a traffic stop on a Ford Taurus, for exceeding the posted 60 miles per hour speed limit, on northbound U.S 31 near Fulton CR 550 North.

During the traffic stop, Reason reports noticing indicators of criminal activity.

While Reason was speaking to Angela Jones, 24, of Kokomo, Eugene Jones, 24, of Cedar Rapids, IA drove away from the scene with Lamondre Mason, 18, of Peru still in the vehicle. Due to Angelica Jones’ presence in the police car, Reason did not initiate a pursuit.

Approximately three minutes later, Reason found the unoccupied Taurus on southbound U.S. 31 near Fulton CR 375 North. It is reported that evidence indicates the Taurus crashed into a GMC Jimmy driven by Ronda Adams, 59, Rochester.

Reason reports that Adams was traveling eastbound on CR 375 North and was stopped at the intersection of U.S. 31 when the Taurus hit the GMC as it was turning westbound on CR 375 North.

Adams had a compliant of pain and was treated at the scene, the press release said.

Eugene Jones and Mason purportedly stole a Ford Flex by ordering the driver from the vehicle at gunpoint, the press release said. The driver of the Flex had stopped at the crash scene to help.

Mason and Eugene Jones fled prior to Reason’s arrival.

Approximately 40 minutes after the alleged carjacking, Indiana State Police Trooper Caleb Clark report finding the stolen Ford Flex on U.S 31 near State Road 16. Clark initiated a traffic stop on the Flex, but the vehicle did not stop.

Eugene Jones, the driver of the Flex, led Clark and multiple police officers on a two-county pursuit driving on mostly rural roads. During the chase, officers report that the Flex hit multiple sets of stop sticks causing a controlled deflation on three of the four tires.

Eugene Jones stopped the Flex on Cass CR 500 East north of SR 218, the press release said. He and Mason were taken into custody without further incident.

During a subsequent search of the Flex, officers report finding two nine-millimeter handguns, one of which had a 30-round magazine.

No one was injured during the pursuit or carjacking, the press release said.

Angela Jones, Eugene Jones and Mason were incarcerated in the Futon County Jail.

Eugene Jones is facing criminal charges of:

Possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon

Obstruction of justice

Identity deception

Resisting law enforcement causing bodily injury

Armed robbery/carjacking

Carrying a handgun without a license

Leaving the scene of a personal injury crash

Further investigation revealed that Eugene Jones was wanted on Iowa arrest warrants for failure to appear for first degree robbery and an additional charge of robbery.

Angela Jones faces charges for obstruction of justice and conspiracy to commit identity deception.

Mason faces charges for armed robbery/carjacking and resisting law enforcement with a vehicle.