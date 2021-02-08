Multi-county pursuit ends when vehicle rear-ends semi

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WANE) – On Monday, a Crawfordsville man led troopers on a nearly 30 mile pursuit through two counties that ended with a crash near Scottsburg.

The Indiana State Police said the incident began at approximately 1 p.m., when Trooper Andrew Garrett, Indiana State Police-Versailles, conducted a traffic stop on a red Honda Civic on southbound I-65 near the 56 mile marker in northern Jackson County.

After briefly speaking to Trp. Garrett, the vehicle driven by Mitchell W. Jones, 30, of Crawfordsville fled the scene southbound on I-65, the press release said. Numerous troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post assisted in pursuing the vehicle.

Troopers report that the vehicle struck a tire deflation device deployed by a trooper near the 48 mile marker. The pursuit continued southbound, despite two tires on the vehicle being deflated, where it eventually entering Scott County. The vehicle struck additional tire deflation devices near the 34 and 29 mile markers in Scott County.

While approaching the Scottsburg exit, troopers report that the vehicle rear-ended semi pulling a trailer, driven by James Green, 45, Laconia, that was traveling southbound on I-65.

Jones and Green were both uninjured in the crash, the press release said.

Jones resisted arrest at the scene before being taken into custody. Jones spit on numerous officers and EMS personnel at the scene after being taken into custody. Jones was transported to Schneck Medical Center in Seymour, Indiana for evaluation before being transferred to the Jackson County Jail where he faces numerous charges.

Troopers from the ISP-Versailles Post were assisted by troopers from the ISP-Sellersburg Post, and officers from the Crothersville Police Department, Austin Police Department, Scottsburg Police Department, and Scott County Sheriff’s Office. Scott County EMS and the Scottsburg Fire Department also assisted.